Stephen A. Smith is one of the most recognizable faces and names in sports media so it only makes sense that he would get a huge contract from his current employer, ESPN. Smith and ESPN have been in talks for a while now with some outlets reporting that he could make upwards of $10 million a year. Yesterday, the New York Post reported that Smith and ESPN agreed to a brand new deal that will last five years and nets Smith up to $8 million a year.

In total, Smith will be getting $40 million and according to reports, it seems like much of this money will be paid upfront. When you consider all of Smith's contributions to the network, it's clear that he is one of the hardest working people in sports media and deserves every penny.

Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN

Smith is also hosting his very own show called SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith that acts as a prelude to some of the night's NBA games. Not to mention, Smith is also the leading talent on First Take where he is seen debating the likes of Max Kellerman every single morning.

With this new contract, ESPN has guaranteed Smith's services for years to come which is exciting news for all of his fans. Stephen A. is one of those people you really can't afford to lose.

