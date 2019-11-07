Stephen A. Smith recently debuted a brand new 30 minute show, "SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith," which serves as the pregame telecast for Wednesday NBA games on ESPN. If you haven't yet seen the show, you can catch it at 7pm ET every Wednesday prior to the ESPN game of the week.

During last night's episode, Stephen A. introduced a new segment called, "Oh No You Didn't!" during which the boisterous host gives his play-by-play on some of the most recent lowlights and highlights. Overall, it seems like the new segment will be a lot like "Shaqtin' A Fool," with Stephen A.'s over-the-top commentary sprinkled in the mix. And I'm here for it.

For instance, the debut segment featured Cam Reddish putting himself in a blender, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope airballing a jumper from 10 feet away, and Trae Young's dazzling, ball-handling skills against LaMarcus Aldridge.

We already know that Eric Bledsoe has earned his spot on next week's episode of "Oh No You Didn't" but we'll have to wait until next Wednesday to see what Stephen A has to say about that.