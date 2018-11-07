Cam Reddish
- SportsStephen A. Smith Roasts NBA Players In New Segment "Oh No You Didn't!"Think "Shaqtin A Fool," but with Stephen A's outrageous commentary. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNBA Rookie Survey: Zion Picked For ROY, Favorite Players & More RevealedRookies pick Zion to win ROY, but not to have the best NBA career.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNike Inks Another Top NBA Rookie To Sneaker DealReddish announces multi-year deal with Nike.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDuke's Zion Williamson To Miss 3rd Straight Game Since "Sneaker Implosion"The Duke Blue Devils have lost 2 of their last 3 contests without Zion in the lineup.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke-UNC Tickets Reach Astronomical Prices Ahead Of Tonight’s Showdown$2,500 just to get in the door for tonight's Duke-UNC matchup.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Watches On As Zion Williamson & Duke Defeat Virginia 81-71The Duke Blue Devils refuse to buckle under pressure.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke's Zion Williamson Leaves FSU Game With Freak Eye InjuryCam Reddish compensated for Zion's injury with the winning 3 at the buzzer.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke Loses Its Unbeatable Mystique In Loss To GonzagaNo. 3 Gonzaga upset no. 1 Duke as Zion Williamson & RJ Barrett poured in a combined 45 points.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke Hands Kentucky’s John Calipari Worst Loss Of His Coaching CareerZion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish lived up to the hype against UK.By Kyle Rooney