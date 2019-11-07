Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe had an incredibly ridiculous "Shaqtin' A Fool" moment during Wednesday night's nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers which makes him the early front runner for the Shaqtin' Award at season's end.

Naturally, #NBATwitter ran wild with Bledsoe's fourth quarter mishap, as he took the ball from the ref on a side out of bounds and just dribbled right onto the court. You can get away with that at the park, but certainly not in a real life game in the National Basketball Association.

As it turns out, Bledsoe's blunder served as an educational moment for Chrissy Teigen, who posted the following on twitter as the play went viral, "didn't know you couldn't do this. learn something new every day. thank you twitter."

The head-scratching turnover didn't come back to haunt the Bucks, as they held on for a 129-124 victory over the Kawhi-less Clippers at Staples Center. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, posting a game-high 38 points with 16 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

According to Elias, the Greek Freak is the first player in league history to eclipse 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in the first eight games of a season. Next up for the Bucks (6-2) is a road game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.