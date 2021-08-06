Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala were great teammates just a few years ago as they were coming off of a legendary run in NBA history. After winning three titles in five years, the Warriors were finally broken up as Iguodala was traded to Memphis all while Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Since that time, the Warriors have struggled all while Iguodala was able to get to a sixth NBA Finals in a row.

With free agency beginning this week, many Warriors fans have been focused on Iggy's situation as they were hoping that he would go out and sign with the Warriors. In the end, Iguodala did just that as it was made official this morning that the former Warriors star would be returning to the team that helped him become a champion.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As you can imagine, Steph Curry is extremely excited about this prospect, and to help celebrate, he took to Twitter with a hype video of some of Iggy's best moments with the Warriors franchise. You can tell he is a beloved player in the Bay Area, and his presence will be much appreciated once the season officially begins in October.

The Warriors have an opportunity to become good again this season, and with Iggy on board, this could very well be a special season for Warriors fans.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images