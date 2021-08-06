Andre Iguodala is one of the most respected veterans in the entire NBA, and as he approaches the final stages of his career, he has had some big decisions to make. Just a couple of years ago, Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies where he eventually forced his way out to play on the Miami Heat. Iguodala went on a deep playoff run with the Heat in the NBA bubble, and in 2021, he had another solid showing. Needless to say, Iguodala still has a lot left in him.

As a result, Iguodala was carefully weighing his options in free agency. Last night, it was reported by various sources that Iguodala had three teams at the top of his mind including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets.

Today, the New York Times has confirmed that Iggy will be heading back to the Bay area where he plans to call it a career. The star player has won three titles with the Warriors and now is a better time than ever to come back and finish things out with the franchise.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said.

The Warriors will be getting Klay Thompson back this season and if they make some other moves, they could very well find themselves as contenders again this season. In many ways, this could be Iguodala's own version of "The Last Dance."

