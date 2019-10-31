Steph Curry is easily one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA and if the Warriors want any chance to be good this season, they need him in the lineup. Well, last night, disaster struck for the Warriors as Curry went down with what appears to be a broken hand. He will be undergoing an MRI today to see exactly how bad the injury is and whether or not he'll have to sit out for an extended period of time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors are already prepared for Curry to miss the next few months and that at this point, they aren't even focused on making it to the playoffs. With a record of 1-3, the Warriors are off to a horrific start and now, they would much rather look forward to the NBA draft and a potential lottery pick.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Per Woj:

“I don’t think there’s anybody in Golden State who expects Stephen Curry back at least within the next couple of months. Bob Myers will be out on the road scouting because they’re going to have a very high draft pick in this coming draft. This is a team that probably was headed toward the lottery anyway and now you look at the lineup they’re going to be putting out on that floor … This is a team that is going to be in the lottery, and probably deep in the lottery."

If you're a Warriors fan, this is probably the worst news you could have gotten today. At least you can look back on the last five years and appreciate the run you had.