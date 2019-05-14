draft lottery
- SportsNBA Reveals This Year's Draft Date and Lottery TimeThe NBA is gearing up for some offseason festivities.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteph Curry Rumored To Miss A Few Months, Warriors Focusing On Draft LotteryThe Warriors season has officially become a disaster.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Received Some Special Advice From Adam SilverSilver wants Williamson to hone in on his craft.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson's Stepfather Denies Rumors Of Return To DukeThis should be good news for the Pelicans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Could Reportedly Return To Duke To Escape PelicansThe New Orleans Pelicans won the draft lottery on Tuesday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPelicans Season Ticket Sales See Huge Increase After Winning LotteryThe Pelicans will most likely select Zion Williamson.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers GM Rob Pelinka Is Thinking Of Trading Fourth Overall Pick: ReportPelinka feels as though the fourth overall pick is a great asset.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShaq Ridicules Knicks Fans For Missing Out On First Overall PickShaq is very happy that the Knicks got third instead of first.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To Lakers Winning Fourth Overall PickLeBron is very happy that the Lakers are about to get better.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSpike Lee Begs The "Basketball Gods" To Give Knicks The First PickLee is a die-hard Knicks fan.By Alexander Cole