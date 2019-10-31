The outlook of the Golden State Warriors' season got much more grim on Wednesday night, as two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand during the team's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The incident occurred early in the third quarter, when Suns big man Aron Baynes fell on top of Curry's hand.

The Warriors are already expected to be without Klay Thompson for the entire season as he recovers from an ACL tear. The season has only just begun, but at 1-3 in the wildly competitive Western Conference, this is undoubtedly a devastating blow for the team's playoff chances.

"Just one of those things," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game."Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad. It was just a random basketball play, so stuff happens." "Obviously it's been a tough start for us on many levels," Kerr said. "So we're just trying to find our footing. And obviously this puts us in a tough spot. So we'll assess it, and we'll go from there."

Ayesha Curry posted the following on twitter after the news broke: "Our entire family thanks you all for the love and support and PRAYERS for Stephen. When the love surpasses life’s hurdles there is NOTHING you can’t overcome. We stand in our belief of impact over legacy. This is Gods way of showing him, you, I , us how to “trust the process”."

