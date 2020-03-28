Steph Curry has been doing his best to keep busy during the NBA's Coronavirus hiatus. In fact, earlier this week, Curry did a Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci who has been one of the leading experts in regard to this pandemic. Just like everyone else, Curry has been at home and is looking to stay isolated from the outside world as we try to curb the spread of this virus, once and for all.

Many NBA players have been struggling during the pandemic due to the fact that they don't have workout equipment at home. Curry hasn't exactly had to worry about this as his home is well-equipped. According to his trainer Brandon Payne, basketball hasn't really been on Curry's mind anyway. In fact, he's more worried about Cam Newton leaving the Panthers.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“To be honest with you, we’ve talked more about the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation than we’ve talked about anything else,” Payne said according to Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports. “We talked a little bit about workouts and what he can do, but it’s not a whole lot right now. Stephen is fortunate because he’s got a larger home with a workout area with some pretty nice equipment in it. He’ll be able to maintain things physically pretty well because he’s got the tools to do so. Some of the other guys I’ve been talking to? They’re a little bit more challenged.”

Hopefully, we can see Curry back on the court, sooner than later. He was just starting to get back with the Warriors when this pandemic hit and now, we have been deprived of his infamous shot.

