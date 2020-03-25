Steph Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will be answering all of your questions about COVID-19 in an Instagram live session on the NBA star's account this Thursday. Well, to be clear, Dr. Fauci, who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be doing most of the answering. Steph is, however, using his platform to give his massive following some expert knowledge on the topic of coronavirus. As misinformation and conflicting reports spread as much as the disease itself, it's important for the public to have the correct information about COVID-19. That's why the Golden State Warriors star has called on the disease specialist to address all of the inquiries that folks may have.

Steph announced the Q&A over social media on Wednesday, indicating that it would take place on Thursday at 10:00am PST. "Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow," he tweeted. "This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images



Like most of the world, Steph is currently practicing social distancing by going into quarantine with his family. Earlier this month, the Warriors point guard was diagnosed with the flu after concerns rose that he had contracted coronavirus.

[Via]