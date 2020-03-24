Five years ago, it would have been impossible to imagine Cam Newton on a team not named the Carolina Panthers. He won an MVP trophy and led the team to a Super Bowl after going 15-1 in the regular season. While he never actually won the championship, he was still considered to be a legend of the franchise. Well, injuries have derailed his career over the past couple of seasons and now, he is looking forward to a career in another jersey.

Reports from last week suggested that Newton would be traded but it appears as though no one wants to make a deal. In light of this, Newton will be released by the Panthers and once this happens, he will become a free agent who can sign wherever he pleases.

There are a plethora of teams who could be in the market for Newton although it remains to be seen if they decide to sign him. Newton will be an expensive signing and in light of the Coronavirus, he won't be able to do an in-person physical for quite some time. Due to his various injuries, the lack of physical could come as a dealbreaker to various teams.

