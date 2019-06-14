The Golden State Warriors had a prime opportunity to win three NBA championships in a row this season and were favored to beat the Toronto Raptors in the Finals. In the end, it was the Raptors who came away victorious in six games and won their first ever title. It was a heartbreaking game for Warriors stars like Klay Thompson who went down with a torn ACL in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Steph Curry missed a late three-pointer which would have given his team the lead and could have helped push the series to seven games.

While appearing on ESPN's First Take this morning, Marc Spears of The Undefeated spoke about the mood in the Warriors room after the loss. As Spears explained, Curry actually punched a wall while heading into the showers. It is believed that Curry did this because he "felt guilty" about what happened to Thompson late in the game.

Of course, Thompson had 30 points heading into the fourth quarter and had he stayed in the game, he probably would have helped push the Warriors to a win. Meanwhile, Curry ended up finishing the game with 21 points and was criticized for shooting 3-11 from three. Curry was 6-17 overall on the night and definitely could have used some help from his supporting cast.

This was the Warriors fifth year in a row in the Finals.