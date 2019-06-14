You can tell by the look on Klay Thompson's face that the pain he endured was excruciating. During Game 6 of the NBA Finals with 2:22 left in the third quarter, Thompson was fouled by the Toronto Raptors' Danny Green. During the hustle, the 29-year-old made an awkward landing during a breakaway dunk attempt. His immediate reaction was to grab his leg, but as the pain accelerated, Thompson rolled over onto his belly in a vain effort to find comfort.



Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The star player was immediately surrounded by medical staff personnel who ventured to gauge the nature of his injury. He was then assisted off the court but came back to shoot his free throws. Later, Thompson was captured leaving the ScotiaBank Arena on crutches. The Bay Area team gave an official update on Thompson's injury through their Twitter account. "Warriors guard Klay Thompson who exited tonight's Game 6 of the NBA Finals with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter with a left knee injury, underwent an MRI tonight in the Bay Area," they wrote. "The MRI confirmed that Thompson has suffered a torn left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)."

While the Warriors did their best to keep up with the Raptors sans Thompson and Kevin Durant, who is out with an Achilles injury, the Toronto team was just too much for them. The Raptors took the victory in a 114 to 110 win.