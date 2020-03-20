Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL and for the last few years, Minnesota Vikings fans have been blessed by his presence. Over the past little while, it had become apparent that Diggs was beginning to grow upset with the team and this past week, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills. The move upset Vikings fans while Bills fans were absolutely elated. Of course, Diggs' beef was never with the fanbase and he needed to let them know that.

Earlier today, Diggs took to his Instagram account where he penned a lengthy and heartfelt message to Vikings fans. Diggs had many people to thank and based on the tone of his message, he is leaving on good terms. If you're a Vikings fan, this post certainly softens the blow.

Per Diggs:

"Skol Nation just know that I gave all my heart, soul and body every time I stepped on the field. Your chants, cheers and unyielding support was everything to me. Thank you! The past five years were truly an amazing experience. To say we made memories would be a huge understatement. The state of Minnesota and the entire Vikings organization will always hold a special place in my heart because it is where my NFL story began. To the entire Wilf family, I’d like to thank you, again, for believing enough in me to draft me. To my coaches and personnel staff, thank you for everything. I’ve learned so much from each of you about the game I love. To my teammates- -my brothers, thanks for the unending support. I’ll always have your backs!! Much Love Skol Nation!!!"

With Diggs on the Bills, it will be interesting to see how he performs with Josh Allen who is arguably a lesser quarterback than Kirk Cousins. Regardless, the 2020 NFL season is going to be a lot of fun.