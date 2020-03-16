Stefon Diggs continues to be one of the most elite receivers in the entire NFL and his services have helped turn the Minnesota Vikings into a formidable offensive team. Last season, Diggs seemingly had some problems with his quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Earlier today, Cousins was signed to an extension and in the aftermath of the news, Diggs took to Twitter where he alluded to the fact that he might be traded, very soon.

"It’s time for a new beginning," Diggs wrote on Twitter. To be fair, this is an incredibly cryptic tweet so there is no telling what he meant by it. Perhaps he is talking about his personal life. In fact, he could even be talking about the Coronavirus and how we need to take better measures to stop it. Realistically, however, it seems like this has a lot to do with the NFL free agency period that's going down this week.

If Diggs were to be dealt, he wouldn't be the only high-profile wide receiver to receive the trade treatment. Today, we reported that DeAndre Hopkins was moved from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals in a move that makes no sense for the Texans. Regardless, a big trade wouldn't be unprecedented in 2020.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.