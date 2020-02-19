Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs deleted all Vikings-related material from his social media accounts on Tuesday night, amidst rumors that Minnesota is looking to trade the 26-year old wide receiver. Diggs eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last season for the second straight year, as he racked up a career-best 1,130 yards with six touchdowns on 63 catches.

There are obviously plenty of teams that could use a guy like Diggs on their roster, and his recent IG activity, coupled with the trade rumors, has fans of several NFL franchises, including the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, hopeful that their team will add the dynamic play maker to their receiving corps.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Diggs has been the center of trade rumors in Minnesota. When asked about the possibility of being traded early in the 2019 season, Diggs told reporters, "I feel there’s truth to all rumors no matter how dress you it up. I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.’’

Although it seems like there certainly is some traction on the Diggs trade rumors, it remains to be seen what kind of package the Vikings would demand in return. Back in October, Ralph Vacciano of SNY reported that it would likely cost a first-round pick and then some. Also of note - Diggs still has four years remaining on the five-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in the summer of 2018.