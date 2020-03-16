The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly pulled off a trade for Houston Texans' All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. I repeat: The Houston Texans have actually agreed to trade DeAndre Hopkins.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will receive Hopkins and a fourth round pick, while the Texans acquire running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round selection and a 2021 fourth-rounder. Obviously, the main takeaway is that Hopkins will now get the contract extension he wanted, as he joins forces with Rookie of the Year QB Kyler Murray.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Hopkins, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, has earned First Team All-Pro honors in each of the last three seasons. He finished with 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago, while helping Houston to a 10-6 record and guiding them to their second straight playoff appearance.

Johnson, meanwhile, has struggled since his All-Pro campaign in 2016, which makes this move all the more outrageous. In 13 appearance last season DJ carried the ball just 94 times for 345 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 36 passes for 370 yards and four TDs through the air. He is entering the second year of the three-year, $39 million extension he signed with the Cardinals, and the Texans have reportedly agreed to take on that entire salary.

Check out some of the reactions to the blockbuster deal below.