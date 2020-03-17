Stefon Diggs is easily one of the more elite receivers in the entire NFL although at times, he has been visibly upset with the Minnesota Vikings. During a slump last season, Diggs seemingly took some shots at his own quarterback and alluded to the fact that he wanted to be traded. Even last month, Diggs continued to perpetuate these rumors which left Vikings fans in the dark over what would happen next.

Last night, we got our answer as Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a haul of draft picks. The Bills have a solid defense but have been looking to give quarterback Josh Allen some weapons. Diggs certainly fits the bill when it comes to elite offensive talent and the Bills will be much-improved when the season starts back up again.

As you can imagine, Bills Fans were ecstatic about the news and immediately took to social media where they voiced their pleasure. While Allen isn't exactly and elite quarterback, having Diggs to help him out will certainly make him better.

You can check out the reactions below. Also, stay tuned for updates on NFL free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.