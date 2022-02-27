Steelo Continues His Run With "Actin' Out"

After making his musical debut in a big way alongside the likes of Fabolous and Arin Ray, Steelo Brim has dropped off more heat in the form of a two-minute and 40-second long track called "Actin' Out."

"Feel like y'all after crackin' out, I been actin' out / Bitches see the Rolls on my wrist and f*ck me with passion now," the song's boastful bars start out.

Steelo has only put out two tracks in his rap career so far, but listeners are already praising his range. "Two songs with two completely different sounds and vibes, the versatility is crazy," one user wrote.

Others added "I am appalled. Where TF you been at STERLING?!?!? Sitting on all this FIRE. This GOES, 'Uncle Elroy' GOES. Can't wait to see what's next," and "Love how different this one is from the last song."

Which of Steelo's tracks do you prefer – "Uncle Elroy," or "Actin' Out"? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Feel like y'all after crackin' out, I been actin' out

Bitches see the Rolls on my wrist and f*ck me with passion now

Ended up with her and her friends and don't even ask me how

A n*gga got some [?], bitch you can ask around