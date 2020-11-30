COVID-19 has been a massive issue for sports leagues around the world, as they try and figure out how to keep their operations going, without putting their players at risk. The NFL has been among those leagues and for the most part, their results have been varied. Numerous times this season, the league has had to postpone games due to COVID outbreaks. They have also had to fine teams for not respecting the proper protocols that have been put into place.

Now, the league is having issues with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams were supposed to play on Thanksgiving, but due to COVID outbreaks, the game was pushed to Sunday. Following more confirmed cases, the game was suspended until Tuesday night, and now, it has been pushed again, this time until Wednesday.

Both teams have been adding and subtracting players from the league's COVID-19 reserve list, and it doesn't seem like either team has the situation under control. Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is also on the COVID list, and this latest decision by the league could ensure his inclusion in Wednesday night's game.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images