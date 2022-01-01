SSGKobe Caps Off 2021 With "ESCAPE" Two-Pack

2021 was a career elevating year for teenage hip-hop sensation SSGKobe. The Louisiana artist has put out stellar hits like "MIA" and "thrax," which have been boosted in popularity by TikTok fame. Along with this, he has collaborated with fellow young stars like Lil Yachty on "F*K EM" and $NOT on "Calabasas."

Kobe's appeal comes from his high-pitched ad-libs and singing, along with his explosive trap beats. He takes influence from SoundCloud predecessors like XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, inserting melancholic themes into his continuously expanding sound.

Channeling that SoundCloud energy, SSGKobe decided to end his fruitful year of 2021 with an exclusive release on the platform. On Dec. 31, Kobe dropped his ESCAPE two-pack of songs including "escape your love (demo)" and "4AM FREESTYLE."

"Escape your love" contains an epic violin loop and hard-hitting 808s, as Kobe pleasantly croons his way through the track. Along with three renditions of the groovy "She like to party all night off them drugs" hook, SSG includes two verses that prove his improved songwriting as he disses fakes and those who give him fake love.

On "4AM FREESTYLE," he approaches the guitar-infused instrumental with more braggadocio than the first song. He flexes his newfound wealth with more of an aggressive rap than sung verses on the prior track.

Check out both "escape your love (demo)" and "4AM FREESTYLE" by SSGKobe below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been duckin' on these thoughts, thoughts (Yeah), like a n***a livin' in the Matrix (Oh-oh)

You can look in my shop cart, all this money that I'm fucking wastin'

Choppa sounding just like Nardwuar, doo-doo-doo-doo, bullets facing, yeah (Yeah)