mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SSGKobe Caps Off 2021 With "ESCAPE" Two-Pack

Thomas Galindo
January 01, 2022 13:59
216 Views
00
1
SSGKobeSSGKobe
SSGKobe

ESCAPE
ssgkobe

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SSGKobe drops two new bangers before he "Escapes" 2021.


2021 was a career elevating year for teenage hip-hop sensation SSGKobe. The Louisiana artist has put out stellar hits like "MIA" and "thrax," which have been boosted in popularity by TikTok fame. Along with this, he has collaborated with fellow young stars like Lil Yachty on "F*K EM" and $NOT on "Calabasas."

Kobe's appeal comes from his high-pitched ad-libs and singing, along with his explosive trap beats. He takes influence from SoundCloud predecessors like XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, inserting melancholic themes into his continuously expanding sound. 

Channeling that SoundCloud energy, SSGKobe decided to end his fruitful year of 2021 with an exclusive release on the platform. On Dec. 31, Kobe dropped his ESCAPE two-pack of songs including "escape your love (demo)" and "4AM FREESTYLE."

"Escape your love" contains an epic violin loop and hard-hitting 808s, as Kobe pleasantly croons his way through the track. Along with three renditions of the groovy "She like to party all night off them drugs" hook, SSG includes two verses that prove his improved songwriting as he disses fakes and those who give him fake love.

On "4AM FREESTYLE," he approaches the guitar-infused instrumental with more braggadocio than the first song. He flexes his newfound wealth with more of an aggressive rap than sung verses on the prior track.

Check out both "escape your love (demo)" and "4AM FREESTYLE" by SSGKobe below.

Quotable Lyrics
I've been duckin' on these thoughts, thoughts (Yeah), like a n***a livin' in the Matrix (Oh-oh)
You can look in my shop cart, all this money that I'm fucking wastin'
Choppa sounding just like Nardwuar, doo-doo-doo-doo, bullets facing, yeah (Yeah)

ssgkobe
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SSGKobe Caps Off 2021 With "ESCAPE" Two-Pack
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject