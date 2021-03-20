ssgkobe And $NOT Collaborate For The First Time On "Calabasas"

Louisiana artist ssgkobe is definitely someone you’ll want to keep your eye on, as it seems like right now he’s being backed by some of the greats. Despite him being relatively new to the music scene, his collaboration with Florida rapper $NOT marks a major turning point in his career, and is a co-sign that could shoot him to stardom. Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade certainly sees potential in the 18-year-old rapper as well, as he directed the creative and experimental music video for “Calabasas.” BROCKHAMPTON member Kevin Abstract, an artist who is often known for boosting smaller creatives, is also featured in the video.

The mellow, chilled out single sees $NOT and ssgkobe hanging out with bad b*tches and checking other dudes. ssgkobe’s effortless flow and willingness to get creative gives us some insight into his vision as an artist and lets us know that he’s undoubtedly here to stay.

Don’t sleep on this track. Check out the song and the Lyrical Lemonade-directed music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just called my clans, we could clash

I get hella lit, I’m a frat, boy

Frat boy, frat boy

Feel like Batman, I’m a bat boy