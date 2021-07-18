mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SSGKobe Stuns In "MIA" Visuals Directed By Cole Bennet

Karlton Jahmal
July 18, 2021 16:38
SSGKobe

MIA
These visuals are dope.


SSGKobe may have just delivered one of the best music videos of the year. The young artist teamed up with director Cole Bennett to deliver "MIA" in visual form. The single is a catchy jam that finds SSGKobe vibing in autotune over a synth-heavy beat. It's easy to see why the rookie is picking up steam. 

The music video places SSGKobe in many abstract and unique scenes, including one where a spider sits on his face while he raps, and another where he's in a tub of fish and red-tinged water. The music video really draws you in, as it whirls around and spins SSGKobe and his crew around. Check out the single "MIA" and let us know what you think below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I sacrificed myself, like Jesus sacrifices for sins
I just got a Benz and I'ma push it through the wind
I just got a check and I'ma spend it on my friends
I'm lying, finna spend it on my Benz

