SSGKobe & Lil Yachty Team Up On "F*K EM"

ssgkobe has been shaping up to be one of the most promising new rappers to emerge. While it's been roughly three years since releasing his debut project, Rebirth, he's continued to flood the streets with new music, showcasing his artistic growth on his subsequent project, KO. And on the way up, he's earned some praise from a few notable artists.

As his profile grows, the rapper slid through with a banger on Saturday titled, "F*K EM" featuring Lil Yachty. The two artists collide with lavish flexes over electrifying synths and punching 808s. "F*K EM" is a short effort with a run time of a little under 2 minutes but an addictive one, nonetheless, that'll have you playing the song on loop.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

She see the diamonds they dance on my neck, a chandelier

All of the n***as that claim they hate me fans of me, yeah

Shawty, she suck it on cam, a new movie, a premiere

