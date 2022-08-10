Spotify is giving users to ability to rank their five favorite albums by Kendrick Lamar and share their list on social media. The new feature provides an interactive in-app experience for fans to show their love for the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist.

The feature, formally presented as "My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects," can be accessed through Kendrick Lamar's artist page on the Spotify app. Included as options to chose from are Overly Dedicated, Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, Untitled Unmastered, Damn, and Morale & the Big Steppers.



Lamar recently teamed up with Spotify to release a mini-documentary detailing his trip to Ghana, earlier this year.

Lamar's longtime producer, Sounwave, discussed his favorite of Lamar's albums during an interview with Complex, telling the outlet that his opinion changes day to day.

"At the moment, I want to say Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," he said, earlier this month. "It changes, though. One day it’s , the next day it’s good kid, m.A.A.d city. Next day, it’s To Pimp a Butterfly. But just at this very moment, it’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."

Sounwave also confirmed that he and Lamar have already begun work on a follow-up to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but provided no further details about the forthcoming project.

Check out the new Spotify feature below.

