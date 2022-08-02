Sounwave has confirmed that he has begun working with Kendrick Lamar on his next album, following the recent release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Lamar's longtime producer discussed how they've begun work on the artist's next project during a new interview with Complex.

When asked at what point the two started Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Sounwave revealed that Lamar always begins work on his next album immediately after his last, and the same is true for his next project.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Oh, we always start, immediately after. Like, we’re starting on the next one now," he revealed to the outlet. "That’s never going to change, all the way from the Kendrick Lamar EP. The next day, we started on Section.80. It’s just the ideas never stopped. That’s one of the main reasons I go on tour with him, is to create the next album. We can’t skip a beat. We have to just keep it going. There’s no breaks. There’s no such thing as a vacation when you’re doing what you love. Everything you do is what you love to do, so you’re excited."

Sounwave added that their family members might not be happy about it, but that's how they operate: "Your family might feel a different way about it, but it’s always like, what’s next? We’re like kids in a candy shop. Personally, once I release an album like this, I don’t go back to it for a while, because I lived it so much. It’s like, it’s not for me anymore. It’s time for me to clear my head, so the best thing to do is to think about the next project."

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was released on May 13, 2022, with features from Blxst, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more. The album came five years after Lamar's previous solo effort, DAMN, so just because work is starting up on his next album, doesn't mean it's dropping anytime soon.

