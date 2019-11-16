If you grew up watching SpongeBob SquarePants and you always wanted to hear more about Squidward's back story, your chance may be on the way. The central character's grumpy neighbour is one of our favourite animated personalities of all time, serving as our everyday mood as we head to work, school, or any other responsibility that we just want to drop. Squidward is perpetually fed up, making him one of the more relatable characters on the show. After it was announced that Nickelodeon and Netflix had partnered on a $200 million deal, the details of the team-up are making their way onto the internet and one of the most exciting propositions includes a show revolving around Squidward.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As reported by Hypebeast, SpongeBob's irritable friend will be starring in a brand new spin-off scheduled to hit Netflix soon. An accomplished clarinet player, the new series will reportedly focus on Squidward's career in music. As of now, not many more details have been released regarding the project. In fact, we're not even sure if this will be a new series or a movie. Regardless, you can guarantee that people will be tuning in to see what exactly Nickelodeon and Netflix have up their sleeve with this one.

Are you looking forward to the Squidward spin-off?