After months of promoting the family-friendly basketball film, Space Jam: A New Legacyhas arrived. LeBron James and Zendaya star in the animated feature, a follow-up to Michael Jordan's original Space Jam movie 25 years ago. Director Malcolm D. Lee is responsible for helping bring A New Legacy to light, and although the movie has been out for less than 24 hours, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about a potential third installment of the franchise.

"I never say never," said Lee. "It's all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively."



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports," Lee added. "Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you've got to find a script and story that's good enough to not repeat what's been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going."

It's reported that there hasn't yet been a formal announcement about a third movie, but Lee toyed with ideas about who could possibly be a good look. "Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice," he said. "It would be different. I'm not exactly sure what his skill set would be, maybe he goes back to wrestling. That might be interesting."

Would you check out a Space Jam film with The Rock back in action? Also, make sure to check out our article: "Space Jam 2": Lebron James Lacks Michael Jordan's Cool-As-A-Cucumber Demeanor.

[via]