LeBron James' big role in Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be on display next week as the film releases on Friday, July 16th. For the last couple of years, fans have been waiting to finally see LeBron's rendition of the classic movie and they won't have to wait that much longer. The film has been screened to a few audiences so far and while some are skeptical about the movie, there are others who quite enjoyed it.

Nick Jonas is among the latter group as he was one of the first people to see the movie. The Jonas Brothers have a song called "Mercy" on the Space Jam soundtrack, so it only makes sense that the youngest brother would only have good things to say about the movie.

"Just saw Space Jam… so awesome! Killed it @KingJames and the entire team! Loved hearing our new song MERCY in it too," he wrote. "Let’s go! Y’all are gonna love this movie! Something for everybody."

LeBron eventually replied to Jonas saying "Thank you brother!! By the way love “Mercy." While the entire exchange was pretty well just a marketing tool for the film, you can tell that both men are genuinely excited to be a part of the project, and it will be interesting to see how fans and critics react when it drops.

Let us know how excited you are for the film, in the comments below.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp