Viral rapping sensation Soulja Boy had himself a strong year, completing his exciting comeback and making loads of money in the process. The 29-year-old has been in the spotlight for years, keeping his look semi-consistent as he dismissed his former shades with white-out on the lenses. During his recent campaign, the star was sporting a blonde streak in his hair and, after a short stint in the slammer, he returned with a very different new look.

Debuting his longer hair in February 2020, Soulja Boy returned to social media a new man, rocking short dreads and ditching his regular buzzed length. He ended his jail-ridden stage hiatus by performing some of his greatest hits recently, where he gave fans an up-close-and-personal view of his new swag.

"I got that new drip," wrote Soulja Boy Tell'em on Instagram in one of his first posts since last month.

The star has noticeably been less active on the medium, perhaps giving himself more time to live in the moment and focus less on the antics that once ruled his life. Nowadays, Soulja Boy has enough money to remain comfortable without acting a fool online. All he has to do is show up at a club, sing "Crank Dat" and cash the check.

What do you think of his new look?