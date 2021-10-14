Soulja Boy Raps Over "Squid Game" Score For New Single

This was inevitable but still, it's pretty crazy that we're already getting Squid Game-branded songs. The most popular show in the world right now, Squid Game has completely taken over Netflix. With rumblings about a second season possibly being green-lit by the show's director, the gruesome Korean survival drama is officially making its way into hip-hop, with Soulja Boy becoming the first rapper to release a song about the program.

Big Draco's new single "Squid Game" is officially available now, showcasing the rapper's skills over the suspenseful score. Soulja Boy references one of the games played in the show, Red Light Green Light, and says he'll "slap a n***a like Squid Game," much like we saw when Gi-hun, the main character, played the introductory game in the subway station.

Check out Soulja Boy's "Squid Game" below and get ready for dozens of more songs like this in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

.762 hit all in the membrane

Get to poppin' shit like the Squid Game

Send a hundred shots, send 'em in sync

They run up the racks, they got rich again