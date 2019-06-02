Bad news for "Crank That" rapper and producer Soulja Boy reared its nearly two months ago when the entertainer was hit with a sentence following a violation of his probation. The ruling involved 240 days in jail as well as 265 days of community service, which Soulja is currently serving. The violation of probation stemmed when the rapper failed to do his court-ordered community service and proceeded to dig himself in a deeper hole once he attempted to falsify evidence that he had completed the said community service. Upon a judge's order, Soulja Boy was immediately taken into custody and has been held without bail since the April 11th arrest.

Despite currently calling the Los Angeles Men's Detention Center home, the rapper reached out to his manager Miami Mike Yesterday, to deliver an update for his supporters. "Reporting live from the L.A. County Jail," Soulja started. "I'm just letting all my fans know I'm finna be home real, real soon. The biggest comeback of 2019 continues. It's going down. The album on the way. The shoes on the way. The movie on the way."