Soulja Boy is a man of many talents. He's a rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and more, wearing many different hats throughout the music and entertainment industries. An innovative thinker, it seems the 31-year-old artist always has an idea to take him over the edge, becoming the first to do a lot of things in hip-hop. In the last few months, Soulja has claimed to be the first rapper to have a Twitter account, participate in the money challenge on social media, and film a music video on an iPhone. While he may not be the first rapper to design his own sneaker line, he has officially tapped into that market, launching the Soulja Stars as a limited-edition collection.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Handcrafted in Italy, the Soulja Stars are sold by Alive Shoes as part of an exclusive collaboration with Soulja Boy. Three pairs were revealed to fans, including a black-and-yellow colorway with stars across the straps. A white-and-silver pair also exists, as well as a green "Money" colorway. Sizes are available for men and women and pairs retail for $279.

Rick Ross and Smooky Margiela have shared support for Soulja's sneaker releases, commenting on his posts and hyping him up.

Check out Soulja's new kicks and let us know if you're going to be buying a pair. Where do these rank on the list of rapper-designed shoes?











