Soulja Boy says that he's "got nothing but love for Kanye [West]," months after being left off West's latest album, Donda. Soulja discussed his relationship with the Chicago rapper during a recent interview with HipHopDX.

“Kanye, Kanye, Kanye. Aw man. Shoutout to Kanye, man. Know what I’m saying?" Soulja told the outlet. "Kanye out there living life. I see he outside now. He moving around, he doing his thing, man. I got nothing but love for Kanye. You know what I’m saying? At least he kept it real. Kanye is the type of artist where he don’t give a fuck."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

West had bluntly admitted that Soulja's verse wasn't good enough to land on Donda during an interview on Drink Champs, back in November.

After trading shots regarding the Donda dispute, Soulja shared a text conversation that showed Ye apologizing for not letting him know that he wouldn't make the cut for the album.

Soulja continued: “He ain’t have to text me and say shit, you know what I’m saying? So even for the fact to him to hit me up and be like, ‘Oh bro, woo, woo, woo.’ I’m like, ‘Man, that just speaks … that speaks volumes.’ Kanye came a long way. I fuck with Kanye. For sure. We good.”

Soulja is turning his attention towards acting to start 2022 and will appear in the upcoming REVOLT series The Life of Draco, later this month.

