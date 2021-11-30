When Kanye Westleft Soulja Boy off Donda, all hell broke loose.

The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper immediately called Ye a "b*tch," and teased a handful of Kanye diss records. Ye doubled down on his decision to remove Big Draco's verse from "Remote Control," and called the verse trash in his now-infamous Drink Champs appearance. The two eventually made up, and Soulja Boy proclaimed himself "the first rapper to get an apology from Kanye West."

Two days later, however, Soulja Boy called West's Yeezus album trash, and said he felt disrespected by Ye's Drink Champs comments.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, Soulja Boy is dealing with the after-effects of Ye's decision to cut him from the album. In a recent Instagram Live broadcast re-posted by DJ Akademiks, he revealed that both Stunna 4 Vegas and Lil Yachty cut him from songs, too.

"Kanye West, Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas: y'all got me f*cked up!," he yelled. "This is a PSA. This is a public service announcement. None of you rappers call my phone no more, please. I'm begging y'all."

Soulja Boy said that being cut from songs is a "slap in the face," and exasperatedly put all of the blame squarely on Kanye.

"Kanye, this is your fault. This shit yo fault, Kanye. Before this Donda album shit, nobody wasn't trying Big Draco like that," he said. "Now you got Lil Yachty sending me songs, and taking me off the song. You got Stunna 4 Vegas sending me songs, and putting the songs out with Big Yavo and SSG Kobe. What is going on around here?"

Doubling down his previous sentiment, Soujla told the rap community to lose his number.

"This a PSA. No rappers call me for no features no more. I'm not doing it," he finished.

What do you think of Soulja Boy blaming Ye for more rappers leaving him off songs? Let us know down in the comments.