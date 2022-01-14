Rappers getting themselves entangled in legal troubles isn't new in Hip Hop. However, some fans have noticed that in recent years, there has been an increasing number of rising artists who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law and many of them have only been able to press forward with their careers by dropping music while incarcerated.

YNW Melly, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, 9lokkine, HoneyKomb Brazy, Sheff G, Tay-K, and many more rappers are currently locked up. While chatting with HipHopDX about his new Revolt series The Life Of Draco, Soulja Boy advised artists to choose what lane they want to navigate: the streets or the Rap game.

“I got favorite new rappers, but they be getting locked up,” he said. “Free the young talent, man. We got to keep our new talent out the streets. Every time I find a new rapper, they getting locked up. So free the young rappers, man. I know it’s hard in the streets, but you can’t be in the streets and be a rapper at the same time. You got to separate it.”

“To everybody that’s out there listening, man, if you want to be a rapper and take it seriously, you can’t have one foot in and one foot out, man. You got to have both feet in, man. You know what I’m saying? A lot of people want to be in the streets and rap at the same time, which is what the people want because it’s our life story. “But once you get that chance where you can see that your platform is elevated from the streets now, when you got millions of eyes on you and you got millions of dollars in revenue, you got to switch it up.”

He added, “So it got to be a point where you just got to get out the streets. A lot of artists want to stay in the streets, and it’s hard. I would want to be in the streets too, but I can’t be in the streets and be an actor and be No. 1 at the box office. I can’t be in the streets.” Do you agree with Soulja

[via]