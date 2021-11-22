Alongside Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign, Brooklyn rapper Sheff G has served as one of the faces of New York City's drill movement.

Unfortunately, for the entirety of his short career, the "Weight On Me" rapper has dealt with legal troubles and has been in and out of jail.

Back in January, Sheff was arrested "during a traffic stop after allegedly being witnessed driving recklessly and without a license plate," according to Complex. "Upon search of the vehicle, police were said to have found a .45 caliber Glock," Complex reported, adding that Sheff wrote "NYPD SUCK MY DICK," on his Instagram story shortly after the arrest.

Complex also reports that on October 20, Sheff G plead guilty to charges of criminal possession of a weapon, and was sentenced to two years behind bars.

The sentencing comes on the heels of another recent report that the "Drum Dummy" rapper is being sued for damages to her vehicle sustained in an accident just before Sheff was stopped by police and arrested.

According to Complex, "Sheff is being sued for having crashed into the front of a Cadillac driven by Alexia Friend" while fleeing the police, and "after running a stop sign, he crashed his vehicle into Friend’s Cadillac before later hitting a tree."

While it has been confirmed that Sheff G was sentenced to two years in prison, he recently took to Instagram to say that he would be back home soon.

"Freedom Is A Must," he captioned a photo of himself. "Sending My Love To All My Fans & Supporters I’ll be Bacc Soon."

