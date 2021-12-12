D.C. rapper Fat Trel has reportedly been arrested again, less than two months after being released from prison in October. XXL reports that Trel was booked on four counts of a Revocation of Suspended Sentence and Probation at the Arlington County Sheriff's Office in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday.

The charges are in connection to a 2018 arrest, which could be the crime Trel had previously been incarcerated for in July 2018, possession of a firearm and ammunition, or a separate arrest in Arlington, Va in August 2018.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

In July 2018, Trel was brought in after police pulled him over for traffic violations. He did not have any form of identification on him nor did he have a driver's license. He allegedly also smelled of alcohol and marijuana. After searching the car, officers discovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol, which was later identified as a “ghost gun."

All-in-all, he faced a maximum of 10 years in prison but ended up being sentenced to two years and six months.

Trel has additionally fallen into legal trouble for narcotics distribution, speeding and driving with a revoked license, possession of counterfeit money, and more in recent years.

Trel has a court date in place for January 14, 2022.

