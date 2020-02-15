Aaliyah said it best: if at first you don't succeed, dust yourself off and try again. That iconic quote can definitely be applied to the production team behind Paramount Pictures' live-action Sonic The Hedgehog film, which started out as a CGI disaster when the trailer debuted last year and is now expected to top the box office after an impressive opening day in theaters yesterday.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Many fans lost their rings at the sight of the original Sonic design, which led producers to go back and actually redesign everyone's favorite blue-haired hedgehog. That move costed the studio a bank load of bucks and a pushback on the premiere date from November 2019 to February 2020. Good call, because Variety reports the film is expected to garner $40 - $45 million in its four-day extended weekend run due to Presidents Day this coming Monday. Sonic, which stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey as fan-favorite villain Dr. Robotnik, is expected to replace Warner Bros. surprisingly disappointing Birds of Prey film from the number 1 spot if it can outsell opening weekends for Universal's The Photograph, Sony’s Fantasy Island and Searchlight’s Downhill. Fingers crossed that Sonic makes it to the next level!

