mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SoloSam Is All About His "Hubris" On New Single

Alex Zidel
June 25, 2019 16:45
118 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Hubris
SoloSam

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SoloSam shouts out his "Hubris" on his latest single.


We've been following SoloSam for a minute. The Chicago rapper dropped his stunning ITIS project last year and he's only continued levelling up, reaching new heights with his 2019 work. The up-and-comer released "Highly Favored" before his 2-song EP a few months ago and last week, he returned with "Hubris."

SoloSam is not like anybody else in his city. The deep-voiced spitter commands your attention with his clever bars and expansive jargon. The Chicagoan comes through with some ignorant ish every once in a while but for the most part, he uses his vast vocabulary to make you think, stunting in unconventional ways. If you haven't peeped Sam's music yet, check out his past releases here and be sure to rate "Hubris" above.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't really smoking no gas unless it's diesel
Paint a picture 'til I break the easel

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  118
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
SoloSam chicago new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SoloSam Is All About His "Hubris" On New Single
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject