SoloSam Is All About His "Hubris" On New Single

We've been following SoloSam for a minute. The Chicago rapper dropped his stunning ITIS project last year and he's only continued levelling up, reaching new heights with his 2019 work. The up-and-comer released "Highly Favored" before his 2-song EP a few months ago and last week, he returned with "Hubris."

SoloSam is not like anybody else in his city. The deep-voiced spitter commands your attention with his clever bars and expansive jargon. The Chicagoan comes through with some ignorant ish every once in a while but for the most part, he uses his vast vocabulary to make you think, stunting in unconventional ways. If you haven't peeped Sam's music yet, check out his past releases here and be sure to rate "Hubris" above.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't really smoking no gas unless it's diesel

Paint a picture 'til I break the easel