SoloSam
- NewsSoloSam Drops Self-Produced Project, “PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY”The 8-track album sees SoloSam tap S-O-S, Daniyel, and Michael Christmas for features.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsChicago Rapper SoloSam Releases New Single "Motorbike Freestyle"SoloSam returns with his latest single, "Motorbike Freestyle."By Alex Zidel
- NewsSoloSam Drops Self-Produced Single "HOTBOX" With Michael ChristmasRoll one up and enjoy SoloSam and Michael Christmas on their brand new single "HOTBOX."By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream SoloSam's New EP "Plated"SoloSam's new effort is deserving of a listen.By Cole Blake
- NewsSoloSam Is All About His "Hubris" On New SingleSoloSam shouts out his "Hubris" on his latest single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSoloSam Is Pouring That Strong On "High Tonight"SoloSam is fully ready for the spotlight.By Alex Zidel
- NewsChicago's SoloSam Releases Brand New EP "Safe Keeping"SoloSam continues to grow into his potential on "Safe Keeping."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosSoloSam Becomes A NASCAR Driver In "Highly Favored" VideoSoloSam drops off a brand new video for "Highly Favored."By Alex Zidel
- SongsSoloSam Shares "Highly Favored"SoloSam comes through with a new track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSoloSam Is Half Man-Half Horse In "Breezin & Coolin" VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Chicago rapper SoloSam comes through with some striking new visuals.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSoloSam Pours His Soul Out For Chicago On "ITIS" EPSoloSam puts out an impressive body of work with the fresh "ITIS."By Alex Zidel
- News2013/2014 New Year (Freestyle)Listen to SoloSam's new song 2013/2014 New Year-Freestyle, which was released on Thursday, January 2nd, 2014.By Trevor Smith