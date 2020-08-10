mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SoloSam Drops Self-Produced Single "HOTBOX" With Michael Christmas

Alex Zidel
August 10, 2020 12:52
123 Views
10
0
Steak Worldwide/SoloSamSteak Worldwide/SoloSam
Steak Worldwide/SoloSam

HOTBOX
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Roll one up and enjoy SoloSam and Michael Christmas on their brand new single "HOTBOX."


Chicago's very own SoloSam has been counting his blessings and prospering for the last several years, focusing on his music career and speaking his dreams into existence. After the success of last year's Plated project, which included the launch of his very own iced coffee drink and cookbook, SoloSam is ready to get back on the grind.

Much of his summer was spent getting his fans ready for the release of "HOTBOX," his first new single in a while. The rollout included a number of previews before the song officially dropped, marking the first time we hear these two emcees collaborate. 

"HOTBOX" is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Listen to it below and let us know your initial thoughts. If you're feeling it, check out last year's "Highly Favored" video here.

Quotable Lyrics

Now my family on the back
When I live it's a trip, make sure we all enjoy it
In the States, I be talking to some foreigns
Like I'm 45, when I drop I deploy it

SoloSam
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  123
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SoloSam Michael Christmas new song new music chicago
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SoloSam Drops Self-Produced Single "HOTBOX" With Michael Christmas
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject