SoloSam Drops Self-Produced Single "HOTBOX" With Michael Christmas

Chicago's very own SoloSam has been counting his blessings and prospering for the last several years, focusing on his music career and speaking his dreams into existence. After the success of last year's Plated project, which included the launch of his very own iced coffee drink and cookbook, SoloSam is ready to get back on the grind.

Much of his summer was spent getting his fans ready for the release of "HOTBOX," his first new single in a while. The rollout included a number of previews before the song officially dropped, marking the first time we hear these two emcees collaborate.

"HOTBOX" is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Listen to it below and let us know your initial thoughts. If you're feeling it, check out last year's "Highly Favored" video here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now my family on the back

When I live it's a trip, make sure we all enjoy it

In the States, I be talking to some foreigns

Like I'm 45, when I drop I deploy it