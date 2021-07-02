$NOT Flexes On New Single "Red"

$NOT is one of the most exciting young artists coming up from within the rap scene this year, building a strong brand for himself as he continues to expand his fanbase. The West Palm Beach native has had some viral success as of late, collaborating with Lil Skies and Internet Money for the groovy "Whipski" and upping the score with his feature on Cochise's hit record "Tell Em." He's operating by himself on his new single, keeping his hoodie tied tightly and releasing the new track "Red" on Thursday night.

The release comes after $NOT leaked a snippet to his fans, who went crazy over the low-key banger. Regularly sharing his unreleased music with fans, $NOT has an entire vault of music that people are dying to hear. "Red" is the latest leaked snippet to get the full release treatment.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Open up my mind, it ain't even time

Coco pineapple with lime, with this Glock, I let it shine

She just wanna know my sign, dick up all up in her spine

Pull up to the block, I'm hot, you're just mad because you're not

Getting paid, I'm counting knots, makin' money walks

Fuck 12, I can't fuck with cops, put they body in a box