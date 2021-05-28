mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cochise Drops New Single "Tell Em" With $NOT

Alex Zidel
May 28, 2021 16:08
Cochise and $NOT release their highly-anticipated new single "Tell Em."


Cole Bennett filmed the music video for Cochise's new song "Tell Em" with $NOT two days ago. He edited the video yesterday. Today, the clip was released to the world. That's how powerful the Lyrical Lemonade system is, turning around projects insanely quickly and managing to always intrigue fans with creative visuals. 

Cochise may have just released his debut project Benbow Crescent this month but he's already looking toward his future, delivering one of his biggest songs to date, titled "Tell Em" with buzzing rapper $NOT. The song has been teased for a while and finally, it's ready on streaming services. 

Check out the music video below and let us know what you think of it. Be sure to check out Cochise's new project here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Feel it in my system, coming to my head
In this life of mine, I just wanna see you dead
Making all this money on my boss shit
Yeah, everything I do, I keep a profit
N***as act like hoes, tryna gossip
Meet me outside, tryna mosh pit
Bro, I got the stick, tryna blitz shit
Body on the ground, it's a wig split

