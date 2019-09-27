You don't wish this kind of situation on anybody. Snoop Dogg and his family are reportedly mourning the loss of Kai Love, his grandson who was only ten days old. According to TMZ, Kai Love was born on September 15 but died on September 25. Snoop Dogg's oldest son, Corde Broadus, shared a video of his daughter kissing the newborn in the hospital a few days ago. Kai was reportedly still in the hospital in the neonatal intensive care unit. A cause of death has not yet been announced.

Thus far, the rapper has not commented on the reported death of his grandson. He has been active on social media though, so he is likely dealing with this situation in private.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Corde Broadus has two other children -- a son, Zion, and a daughter, Eleven. Snoop Dogg's wife Shante Broadus posted a video on social media confirming the death of baby Kai. She wrote: "To My Fifth G Baby 👶🏽 Kai Love 9-15-19/9-25-19."

Please send your love, light, positivity and condolences to Snoop Dogg and his entire family at this extremely difficult time. This isn't something that anybody should have to go through. Kai Love was Snoop's fifth grandchild.

Rest in Peace, Kai Love.