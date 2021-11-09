Snoop Dogg Takes Over NYC In "Murder Music" Music Video

Snoop Dogg enlists East Coast heavyweights Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, and Benny The Butcher for the "Murder Music" music video.

Snoop Dogg's been in the game for nearly 30 years and on Nov. 19th, he'll unveil his 19th studio album, The Algorithm. Though he's insisted that it's more of a compilation project, it's his first visible move as a senior strategic advisor for Def Jam. On his recent Breakfast Club appearance, Snoop explained that his intention was to "save New York first." "It ain't hip-hop like it used to be out here," he explained. "I want hip-hop back in New York. I want that feelin' back."

Snoop's latest single emphasizes the New York City energy that he misses so much in hip-hop. "Murder Music" ft. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Busta Rhymes bring that gritty production and bars to the fold, while Snoop holds down the hook. The music video dropped on Tuesday, opening up with Snoop Dogg sitting on top of a CGI recreation of the Empire State building while Jada, Busta, and Benny deliver their respective verses in front of grimey New York backdrops.

Snoop Dogg's The Algorithm drops on Nov. 19th.