Rap icon and OG, Snoop Dogg, shared a sentimental post on Tuesday for his daughter’s golden birthday.

An old photo of young Cori affectionately laying on her dad’s shoulder was captioned, "Happy. 22nd. To my baby girl my Choc," with many heart emojis.

The youngest child of Snoop and his wife (and now-manager) Shante, Cori "CHOC" Broadus is beginning to create her own image outside of her famous father.

Cori recently opened up on social media about her struggles with mental health from the young age of thirteen. On May 15, she shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend alongside a very serious caption. In one breath she revealed she tried to take her own life, writing, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullsh*t.

The young woman has begun to use her platform to talk about mental health in a proactive way. In addition to starting a ‘Girl Chat’ series on Instagram Live, she's been perfecting her art, sharing snippets of her upcoming uplifting music. Choc performed her unreleased song “Unstoppable” at graduation where she was the keynote speaker in early June.

While the famous rapper's daughter admits she struggled in the past with her looks and confidence, her Instagram reflects one of a newly-empowered woman.

We're sending her best wishes for her 22nd birthday.