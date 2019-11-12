Insofar as hip-hop personalities are concerned, Snoop Dogg has become one of the game's essential Instagram profiles. Between the countless memes, the historical throwback pics, and his approachable, down-to-earth sense of humor, Snoop has been transparent when it comes to sharing fragments of his life. Today, Snoop took it back to the late eighties, long before he'd link up with Dr. Dre and make history. In what can be assumed to be a senior picture from "Poly high 89," the Doggfather gave us a glimpse of the simpler times.

Diane Freed/Getty Images

"High school snoopy," writes the Dogg, alongside the throwback picture. Naturally, his fans flooded the comments with admiration, with one openly wondering whether Snoop had discovered marijuana by this point. In all likelihood, the answer is yes. While he would go on to be discovered by Dr. Dre only three years later, Snoop was already dabbling in the lifestyle. According to a Times profile from 1993, Snoop was arrested on a drug charge one year removed from his high school graduation.

In that very same Times piece, a fascinating read for anyone interested in hip-hop history, a 22-year-old Snoop spoke out against his decision to sell dope. “I want to stress something to the little kids out there: There ain’t nothin’ cool about selling dope,” he explained. “I did it because I thought it was cool but I was wrong and I went to jail for it. But when I was rappin’ in the county jail, a lot of the older inmates told me, ‘Man, you’re too talented to be in here. You need to be outside, not wasting your life away with crime." Who knows what the game might have looked had without that very same OG intervention. Respect to the legendary Uncle Snoop!