After hosting a REVOLT Summit in Atlanta in September, a second installment of the three-day event was brought to Los Angeles this weekend. Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and President Terrence “Punch” Henderson served as co-chairs of the LA summit and also participated in a panel discussion moderated by Snoop Dogg on Saturday.

While discussing "The Making of TDE," Snoop apparently referred to TDE as the better version of Death Row Records, according to a tweet sent out by Punch after the event. Punch said he was "humbled" to hear this compliment from a west coast legend.

In 2013, around the time when TDE started blowing up following the release of Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d. city, Snoop weighed in on all the comparisons being thrown around between the budding independent label and Death Row Records, to which Snoop was signed in the 90's. He was initially averse to claiming that TDE is the new Death Row because he saw them as aiming for and accomplishing totally different things. In an interview with Vibe, Snoop said "Death Row did it with a gangster approach," while TDE rappers "represent hip-hop and they don't represent negativity and violence."

TDE's peace and love approach has allowed it to stay strong and grow for many years now and it likely will allow it to continue doing the same.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images